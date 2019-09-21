Reed Francis Pond RUTLAND -- The memorial service and burial, with military honors, for Reed Francis Pond, age 70, who died on September 3, 2019, was held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, in Randolph. Family and friends shared in the service. Military honors were accorded by members of Randolph American Legion. The Flag Ceremony was performed by Sgt. Jack Curtis and Sgt. Jason Allen, of the Vermont Army National Guard. The American Flag was presented to the sister Melanie Greeno by Sgt. Allen. Arrangements were under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
