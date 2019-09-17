Reed Francis Pond RUTLAND CITY — Reed Francis Pond, 70, died Sept. 3, 2019, at his residence. He was born April 14, 1949, in Middlebury, the son of Edwin and Joyce (Reed) Pond. He graduated in 1967 from Otter Valley Union High School. In earlier years, he worked on the Severy farm in Brandon. Mr. Pond served in the U.S. Army from 1974 until his honorable discharge in 1984. He was employed for Deter Security Co. for several years, until forced to retire due to health issues. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include a son, Nathan Pond; four sisters Shelley Brown, Melanie Greeno, Valarie Stewart, Laurie Barrows; many nieces, nephews and cousins. The memorial service and burial with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 19 in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel in Randolph Center. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.