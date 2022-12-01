Reese E. Pedro Sr. FAIR HAVEN — Reese Edward Pedro Sr., 79, of Fair Haven died November 20, 2022, at his deer camp in Haynesville, ME. He was born on September 12, 1943, in Rutland the son of Reese and Iona (Taylor) Pedro Reese grew up in Fair Haven and attended the Fair Haven High School until enlisting into the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. He was honorable discharged in 1964. He married Gertrude Ballard on January 23, 1963. He was an ambiguous entrepreneur who started as a self-employed logger in 1975 and then in 1992 he established the Pedro Slate Quarry. Reese loved to spend time with his family and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Fair Haven American Legion Post #49 Survivors include his wife Trudy, 2 sons Reese "Mack” Pedro of Fair Haven and Pete Pedro of Orwell, a sister Joyce Wiskoski of Fair Haven, 4 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister Lorraine Howard in 1995. Friends may call on Saturday Dec 3, 2022 from 4pm until 6pm at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St, Fair Haven, VT. There will be no funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
