Regina A. Hood PERKINSVILLE — Regina A. Hood, 82, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. She was born Feb. 23, 1937, in Hartford, Connecticut, the daughter of Louis and Gladys (Sprague) Page. She graduated in 1956 from Springfield High School. On Dec. 17, 2000, she married Carl C. Hood in Charlestown, New Hampshire. For several years, Mrs. Hood worked at Springfield Hospital and with special needs children in Walpole, New Hampshire. She enjoyed cooking, camping and trips to Maine. Survivors include her husband, of Perkinsville; four children Alexis Hair, of Omaha, Nebraska, Jaquelyn Good, of Bruceton Mills, Pennsylvania, Jeanne Obie, of Hallstead, Pennsylvania, Reginald Obie, of Tucson, Arizona; seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a son, Richard Obie, in 1984. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at United Methodist Church in Springfield, where a calling hour will begin at 10 a.m. prior to the service officiated by the Rev. Gerry Piper. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
