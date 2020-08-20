Regina A. Murray WILDER — Regina A. Murray, 96, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Pine Rock Manor in Warner, New Hampshire. She was born April 19, 1924, in Grafton, Vermont, a daughter of Elvin W. and Lillian (Rogers) Amsden. Regina graduated from Chester High School where she met Roger Murray. They were married Oct. 1, 1943, in Chester, Vermont. They made their home in Claremont, New Hampshire, for 20 years, moving to Lebanon, New Hampshire, in 1965 and then to Wilder, Vermont, in 1972 with their daughter, Dona Jean. After Roger died on April 20, 2011, Regina continued living in Wilder with Dona Jean until they moved to her daughter’s home in Epsom, New Hampshire, in 2015. Regina had been a resident Pine Rock Manor since January 2020. Regina was a past member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, both in White River Junction, and the Woodman Chapter #26 Order of the Eastern Star in Claremont. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her family, making two trips across the country, as well as trips to Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Alabama and Florida. While Regina cared for her daughter, who has Down syndrome, she became very involved in organization for mentally challenged individuals. She and Roger took in foster children and started a sheltered group home for people with special needs. Regina was predeceased by her husband, Roger; three brothers, Edwin Amsden, Maynard Amsden, Lawrence Amsden; and three sisters, Dorothy Hodge, Eileen Coburn and Norma Bailey. She leaves a son, Roger Wayne Murray of Plattsburgh, New York; daughters, Lillian French and Dona Jean Murray, both of Epsom, New Hampshire, and Beverly Dean of Missoula, Montana; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held in the Mountain View Cemetery in Claremont, New Hampshire, at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made to Regina’s family in an online guestbook at knightfuneralhomes.com.
