Regina A. Murray SUDBURY — Regina Ann Murray, age 73, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Helen Porter Nursing Home in Middlebury. Regina was born in Middlebury on May 2, 1949. She was the daughter of William and Priscilla (Delancey) Steele, Jr. She grew up in Sudbury and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, class of 1967. She began her working career at the Shoreham Apple Co-Op. She later worked for her father in Sudbury, for many years. She loved music and bird watching She is survived by one son; Mark Ladieu of Sudbury, 2 daughters; Tanya LaPorte and her daughter; Breeanna; of Sudbury and Charlene Parker & her husband Michael and their children; Jared, Curtis and Amy Parker, a great granddaughter; Rose Parker, all of Whitehall, NY, and one brother; Larry Steele of Sudbury. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & cousins also survive her. Respecting her wishes a private memorial service “In Celebration of Her Life” will take place, at a later date. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733. Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon is in charge of arrangements.
