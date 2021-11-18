Regina Bello Liccardi MANCHESTER — Regina Bello Liccardi, 97, died on Nov. 16, 2021, at Equinox Terrace in Manchester, Vermont. She was born on Aug. 8, 1924, in Emerson, New Jersey, to Joseph Bello and Josephine (Pascarella) Bello. She married Navy Lt. John E. Liccardi in June 1944 and together, they raised three sons who now survive her: John S. Liccardi (Diane), of Rutland, Vermont, Daniel J. Liccardi, of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and Joseph B. Liccardi (Barbara), of East Greenbush, New York. Regina worked briefly as a medical imaging technician before devoting herself fully and enthusiastically to her home and family. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and all manner of water sports. John and Regina moved in 1986 to their new home in Diamond Point, New York, on their beloved Lake George, together in retirement until John’s untimely passing in 2002. Survivors also include three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a nephew and two nieces. There will be no calling hours. A funeral Mass will be followed by committal in Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. The family wishes to extend sincere appreciation to Equinox Terrace, its director and staff for their loving care of Regina in her final years. Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
