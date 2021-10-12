Regina F. Deer HUBBARDTON - The funeral service for Regina F. Deer, 86, who died on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 was held on Monday, Oct. 11 a.m. at the Fellowship Bible Church, Bomoseen, VT with Pastor John Longaker as officiant. Burial followed at Scottsville Cemetery in Danby, VT. Pall bearers were Michael Breda, Ron Deer, Andrew Deer and Donald Averna. Arrangements under the direction of Ducharme Funeral Home, Castleton.
