Regina F. Deer HUBBARDTON — Regina F. Deer, 86, formerly of Park Ridge, New Jersey, and Hubbardton, Vermont, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Middlesex Health Care Center in Middletown, Connecticut. She was born May 16, 1935, in Astoria, New York, the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Harris) Streim. Regina was a graduate of Park Ridge High School, Park Ridge, New Jersey. She married the love of her life, Ronald A. Deer Sr., in 1955. They moved from New Jersey in 1989 to build their home on Lake Bomoseen. It was called “Still Waters.” She loved the Lord, her husband and her family with her whole heart. Survivors are her children, Ronald A. Deer Jr. and wife Patti, Darren G. Deer and wife Marie, Bronwyn A. Fischer, Galen Deer Rinaldi and husband Mark; her grandchildren, Samantha Deer, Emily Deer and Andrew Deer; her sister, Dorothy Averna, and brother-in-law, Donald; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Ronald A. Deer Sr.; and son-in-law, Gary Fischer. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Fellowship Bible Church on Route 30, Bomoseen, with Pastor John Longaker officiating. Burial will follow in Scottsville Cemetery in Danby, Vermont. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
