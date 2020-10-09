Regina E. Buffum IRA — Regina E. Buffum passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2020. Born Nov. 12, 1935, to Rita and Horatio Weaver Sr., she grew up in Ira, Vermont. She married the love of her life, Jon “Jack” Buffum, on Dec. 2, 1967, until he passed on from this life in 2003. Regina, known to her family and loved ones as Tookie, so nicknamed by her father, was a kind and compassionate woman to all beings, two- and four-legged. She had many four-legged babies, her most-loved Bassett hound, Buck; also Babe and Zoey, her Beagles. She also over the years loved an assortment of kitties, making sure they were spayed or neutered and given what they needed. Tookie loved to knit, crochet, sew and craft anything she could get her hands on. Belonging to a group called Knit-wits, she made many items for the Rutland County Humane Society to make her loved four-legged friends more comfortable. She belonged to many local groups, the Grange (leaving as Master), Home Dem, Elders on the Go and many more. Tookie was also never seen without her camera in her hands. She was the family photographer for every event in our lives. Many of us tried unsuccessfully to dodge her clicking camera, only to have a beloved photo given to us later. She was a fighter, having beat breast cancer at the age of 76, had a heart valve replacement this year at 84, and kept chugging along. She had a wicked sense of humor that, if directed your way, you better have ducked. Tookie had a wealth of family history knowledge, loved discovering her ancestry and taking part with the Ira Historical Society. It was a joy to her to sit and look at photos and discover who, what and where, with family and friends. Regina was never one to waste her time. In 1955, she moved to Florida with a friend, where she stayed working as a waitress, specifically at Birdies Restaurant and Tea Room, until she moved home in 1961. From then on, she worked a variety of restaurants and diners in Rutland. She worked at Vermont Marble for many years and then retired from Tambrands when they shut their doors for the last time. Retirement never suited her; needing something to do, she worked at Rite Aid in West Rutland and most recently until the age of 82, at her beloved Kamuda’s where she loved to socialize with her local and not so local patrons. Tookie leaves behind her devoted and much-loved niece, Heather Hunter of West Rutland; her treasured sisters, Nancy Manning of Pawlet, Vermont, Louise (Dan) Frazier of Rutland, Vermont, Bonnie (David) Mylott of Deltona, Florida; as well as many adored nieces and nephews; and in-laws from her and Jack’s family. She was predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Joan Hunter and Faith Houle; and brother, Horatio Weaver Jr. Please make donations to the Rutland County Humane Society in liieu of flowers. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in 2021.
