Regina J. Vero RUTLAND — Regina (Jean) Vero, 97, of Rutland died Friday morning March 10, 2023, at the Mt View Center. She was born on July 17, 1925, in Rutland the daughter of Robert and Elmira (Booska) Guyette Sr. She attended local schools and married Anthony Vero Sr on May 23, 1953, in Rutland. She had been employed by Rosenblatt’s and was a Nurse's Aide at Eden Park until her retirement. Mrs. Vero was a member of Christ the King Church and enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and fishing. Survivors include a son Anthony Vero Jr of Rutland, a daughter Jane Vero of Stamford, Ct, 3 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, a son John Vero,a sister Rose Strickland, 2 brothers Robert Guyette Jr and George Guyette. There will be no public calling hours. Funeral services will be held 11AM Wednesday March 22, 2023, at Christ the King Church. Burial will be at a later date in the Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.