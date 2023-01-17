Regina M. Sweatt PITTSFORD — Regina May Sweatt, 90 of Pittsford died Friday January 13, 2023, at the Mountain View Center following a long illness. She was born on June 14, 1932, in Colebrook, NH the daughter of George and Lillian (Higgins) Smith. Mrs. Sweatt grew up in Colebrook, NH and had been a longtime resident of Pittsford, VT. She was employed as a cook at the Otter Valley Union High School, taking care of children at the Caverly Preventorium then as a housekeeper at the Holiday Inn until her retirement. Mrs. Sweatt was a lover of birds, animals, gardening, Johnny Cash and spending time with family. She will be fondly remembered for her kind heart and sense of humor. Survivors include 2 sons Clifford Sweatt of Lemington, and David Sweatt of Brandon, 3 daughters Linda Pearsons of Center Rutland, Cheryl Sanderson and Diane Grimes both of Brandon, 2 brothers Roland Smith of Colebrook NH and Howard Smith of Laconia NH, 11 grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Clark Sweatt in 2000, a grandson Donald Pearsons in 2007 and several siblings. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Stewartstown Hollow Cemetery in W Stewartstown NH. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home.
