Regina Swenor CASTLETON — Regina Swenor, 84 of Castleton passed away March 8, 2023, at Our House 1 in Rutland, VT. She was born October 20, 1938, the daughter of Hortense Charbonneau and Reginald Martin. She spent her childhood and school years in the Whiting area, graduating from Brandon High School in 1957. She relocated to New London, CT with her husband Robert Swenor, where their two children were born. After returning to Vermont Regina was employed by the US Postal Service and was promoted to Postmaster of Castleton, VT. She held this position for over 30 years, retiring in 2004. Regina was devoted to her Job and took great pride in this achievement. Regina is survived by her daughter and son; Donna Swenor Carleton and Robert Swenor, Jr. She also leaves four granddaughters; Jessica, Shawna, Janelle, Bobbi Su and seven great grandchildren. Regina was predeceased by her parents; brothers; Donald and Rudy Charbonneau and her only grandson, Barry Ellison, JR (BJ). Donna and Bobby would like to express their appreciation to Our House 1 for the loving care given their mother over the past years. She was always treated with compassion and dignity. There will be no calling hours, a memorial may be held in the future at the discretion of the family. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, VT Chapter, 75 Talcott Rd. Suite 40, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, Brandon.
