Reginald J. Gibeault NORTH CLARENDON — Reginald Jed Gibeault, 82 passed away Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023 at his home in N. Clarendon with his Caregiver and friend, Debbie Petrovich at his side. He was born in Sudbury, VT May 27, 1940 the son of Lionel and Mabel (Marcelle) Gibeault. He grew up in Whiting where he attended Whiting Schools. In 1957 Reginald joined the U.S. Army where he served with the 101St Airbourne Division until his honorable discharge in 1960. He afterwards worked for Rutland Fire Clay, Rutland Plywood and GE in Rutland until his retirement in 2006. He was an active hunter and fisherman and was a member of the Rutland Loyal Order of the Moose. He is survived by his two brothers, Raymond Gibeault of Whiting, Rodney Gibeault of Cornwall, his niece Cora Waag and nephew Bernard Gibeault. He was predeceased by his longtime companion, Bea Shaw. As per Reg’s wishes Private Graveside Committal Services and Interment with Military Honors will take place in Pine Hill Cemetery, Brandon in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, Brandon.
