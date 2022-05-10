Reginald R. Beaudry Jr. RUTLAND — Reginald R. “Reggie” “Butch” Beaudry Jr., 78, born in Rutland Nov. 2, 1943, passed away at his home on May 5, 2022, with his family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. Reggie is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Lou Beaudry; his mother, Lucille Beaudry, 98 years old, of Rutland; a brother, Lawrence Beaudry, of Rutland; a daughter, Michelle Beaudry, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; two sons, Stephen Beaudry (wife, Krista), Seth Beaudry (Jen Champine), of Rutland; four grandchildren, Amanda Ferguson, of Knoxville, Tennessee, Sydney Ferguson, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Kayla and Kellen Beaudry, of Rutland; nieces and nephews; a godson and a nephew, Brett Beaudry. Reggie also left behind his rescue fur baby, Cassie. Reggie was a member of Christ the King Church, Rutland American Legion Post 31 and the Rutland Moose Lodge #1122. Reggie was predeceased by his father, Reginald R. Beaudry Sr., in 2008; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Sue Bellomo, in 2022. Reggie graduated from Rutland High School in 1961. Reggie was a U.S. Army veteran and served during Vietnam from 1965-1971. Reggie was employed by the Quebec Cigar Co., US Samica Corp., Beaudry Painting Co. and most recently, The Vermont Country Store. Reggie enjoyed spending time with his family, having some ice-cold beers, golfing with his boys, reading, crossword puzzles and watching the Red Sox. He also had a tradition to call each family member on their birthday bright and early in the morning. We would like extend a special thank-you to the Foley Cancer Center, the VNA/Hospice nurses, especially Cindy Modine for her compassionate care of our father. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the VNA/Hospice or Rutland County Humane Society. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 12, 2022. at 11 a.m. in Christ the King Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
