Rejane M. (Rousseau) Danforth WHITEHALL, N.Y. — Rejane M. (Rousseau) Danforth, 88, passed into eternal life on April 16, 2020, after a short illness, at Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Granville, New York. A graduate of Sacred Heart School in Bennington, Vermont, and a G.E.D. graduate of Rutland High School, she was able to go on to take some college courses in creative writing and art. She married Warren Danforth Feb. 7, 1953. After they divorced, she worked at many jobs. She most enjoyed working as a film stripper at Sharp Offset Printing in Rutland, Vermont, where she was able to use her great artistic ability to illustrate several book covers, as well as two books. Rejane spent a great deal of time researching her family genealogy and spent time visiting with friends and later with her wonderful at-home caregiver, Sue Belden Hurlburt. She was predeceased by her parents, Hilaire and Marie Anna (Berard) Rousseau; her brother, Hilaire Rousseau; her infant son, Randy Danforth; her granddaughter, Gwen Saltis; and one infant great-granddaughter, Lakiesha Manning. She is survived by her sister, Rosalie (Michael) Scanlon, brother, Joseph Rousseau; her children, Carol Saltis of Dresden, New York, Susan Beayon of Whitehall, New York, Cathy (Richard) Genier of Poultney, Vermont, Brian (Susan) Danforth of Brandon, Vermont, and Paula Danforth of Dresden, New York; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews A celebration of Rejane’s life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home
