Rena (Garrow) Brunelle RUTLAND — Rena Ann (Garrow) Brunelle, 62, died Thursday, March 24, 2002, at Meadows at East Mountain. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. The funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at St. Dominic’s Church in Proctor. Burial will follow in South Street Cemetery in Proctor. Memorial contributions may be made to Meadows at East Mountain activities fund, 157 Heritage Hill Place, Rutland, VT 05701. A full obituary will be published at a later date.
