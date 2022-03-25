Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Rain ending this morning. Remaining cloudy. High 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.