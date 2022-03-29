Rena (Garrow) Brunelle RUTLAND — Rena Ann (Garrow) Brunelle, 62, of Rutland, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, March 24, 2022, at the Meadows at East Mountain. She was born in Proctor, June 4, 1959, the daughter of Edward and Elaine (Vitagliano) Garrow. Rena attended Proctor High School. She was employed at General Electric Co. for 35 years, retiring in 2014. Surviving are one son, James Tanner and his wife, Danielle, of Framingham, Massachusetts; one daughter, Nicole Brunelle and her husband, Roger, of Proctorsville; four brothers, Francis Garrow and his wife, Janice, of Proctor, Edward Garrow and his wife, Kimberly, of Fulton, New York, Paul Garrow and his wife, Anita, of Rutland, and Dale Garrow and his wife, Debra, of Rutland; six grandchildren, Tyler, Tori, Lexi, Madison, Mathew and Olive; and beloved nieces and nephews. Rena was fiercely independent. She was devoted to her career and her G.E. family. Rena took tremendous pride in her yard and gardens and was a friend to all animals. Rena enjoyed her coffee and rides on her Harley. Above all else, she loved her family. She cherished shared meals and time spend on Terrace Hill. Rena was happiest when with her grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, March 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Dominic’s Church in Proctor. Burial will follow in South Street Cemetery in Proctor. Rena’s family is grateful for the loving care that she received while at the Meadows. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Meadows at East Mountain activities fund, 240 Gables Place, Rutland, VT 05701.
