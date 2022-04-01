Rena (Garrow) Brunelle RUTLAND — Rena Ann (Garrow) Brunelle, 62, formerly of Proctor, who died March 24, 2022, was held Wednesday, March 30, at St. Dominic’s Church in Proctor. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor of Christ the King Church. Angela Lundrigan was the organist. Olivia Boughton was the vocalist. The eulogy was offered by her son, Jim Tanner. Burial followed in South Street Cemetery. A prayer service took place Tuesday at Clifford Funeral Home.
