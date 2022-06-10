Rene W. Fifield GREENFIELD, Mass. — Rene William Fifield died peacefully on May 31, 2022. Rene was born on Jan. 8, 1932, in his grandmother's house in Pittsfield, Vermont. He was the only child of Bessie Alice (McRae) Fifield and George G. Fifield. Rene grew up in the very small town of Pittsfield, located in the heart of the Green Mountains in the center of Vermont. He often recalled the harsh winters, working on his grandfather's farm, and swimming in Daily Ben. He attended a two-room schoolhouse and excelled in academics. He graduated from Whitcomb High School in Bethel, Vermont. He was a member of the National Honor Society, and received varsity letters for baseball and basketball. Rene continued his education at Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont. After two years of attending Castleton University, Rene deferred his education and joined the United States Army, serving during the Korean conflict. Rene appreciated learning in the medic unit, the opportunity to see Europe, and the opportunity to serve his country. Upon discharge from the Army, he returned to Castleton University and graduated dean's list with a bachelor's degree in education. The highlight of returning to college was meeting and falling in love with Dorothy Bragg. They were married shortly after graduation. Rene's first teaching job was in Duttonsville School in Cavendish, Vermont. There, he was principal and taught Grades 6–8. Rene went on to teach in Vermont's Vergennes High School and Chester High School. Rene taught Science, English and Math during his earliest years of teaching. In 1965, Rene and Dorothy moved their family to South Deerfield, Massachusetts, and Rene took a position at Frontier Regional High School teaching Math. However, Rene's teaching claim to fame would be teaching Driver's Education. In addition to teaching Frontier students to drive, Rene taught at local driving schools. There is no doubt Rene is responsible for two generations of very good drivers in Franklin County. Rene loved sports. Basketball was his favorite to coach and play. He was responsible for starting teams in some of the smaller Vermont communities he had lived. Although living the last part of his life in Boston team sports territory, Rene was a diehard Yankees fan. He also cheered on the New York Giants despite their record. Rene loved music, and he could sing. Rene and Dorothy enjoyed local theater and music venues. Rene liked bright colors. He often matched his socks to his tie, and wore pink way before it was popular. He loved conversation; he always had a story about characters he grew up with, places he had been, or what was going on in the world. After retiring, Rene enjoyed gardening. He planted a field of gladiolas for Dorothy, raised vegetables and cultivated prize-worthy raspberries and blueberries. Rene lost his beloved Dorothy in 2020 after 64 years of marriage. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Maureen (Fifield) Abernathy; and a granddaughter, Jillian Abernathy. Rene leaves his children, Colleen Descavich and her husband, Skip; his son, Shaun and Shannon Fifield; his son, Shane Fifield and his wife, Felicia; and his daughter, Doreen Fifield. He also leaves his grandchildren, Spencer and Hayley Descavich, Jordan Abernathy, Amaya and Nia Fifield; and his stepchildren, Darrell and Demi Akins. In addition to his immediate family, Rene leaves his Greenfield Arbors family. Rene would not say goodbye, he would say "Have a good one" or "Have a large evening." Rene was an animal lover and adopted many pets in his lifetime. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to Friends of FUSE Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA 01376. There will be a visitation on Friday, June 10, at 3:30 p.m., with a service to follow at 4:30 p.m. in the Chapel at Wrisley Funeral Home, 90 Sugarloaf St., South Deerfield.
