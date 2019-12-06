Renee Richardson RUTLAND — Renee Richardson, 54, died Nov. 23, 2019, in Rutland. She was born Nov. 1, 1965, in Newark, New Jersey, the daughter of David and Annie (Williams) Richardson. She enjoyed cooking and reading. Survivors include a daughter, Tierrah Richardson, and two sons Tyir and Quaran Richardson, all of Rutland; a brother, Terrance Richardson, of Rutland, and two sisters Wanda and Matima Richardson, of New Jersey; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and five brothers Will, Leon, David, Herb and Kevin Richardson. Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Cotton Funeral Home, 1025 Bergen St., Newark, New Jersey. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
