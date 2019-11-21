Reta Hope Bootmann-Hall EAST DORSET — Reta Hope Bootmann-Hall, 100, of East Dorset, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Reta was born in North Clarendon on June 23, 1919, the daughter of the late Walter and Stella Mills Bootmann. She was raised in Mount Holly and graduated from Rutland High School in 1937. She attended Mary-Hitchcock for nursing training, graduating in 1942, and worked as a visiting nurse with Dr. Holmes in Ludlow. Reta worked as a surgical and obstetrics nurse at Fletcher Allen Hospital. She also enjoyed reading, going for rides and spending time with her family. She traveled extensively with her husband, Jordan Hall, of Ludlow, to France and Germany when he was serving in the Air Force during WWII and the Korean conflict. She enjoyed crocheting and embroidery and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Ludlow. Reta is survived by her son, Eugene Hall and wife Kay, of Wasilla, AK, and her daughter, Margaret Hall-Chalmers and husband Richard, of East Dorset; six grandchildren Richard, Seth and wife Hayley, Daniel and wife Erin, David, Kimberly Gagne and husband Jason, and Katherine Rogers; and six great-grandchildren Teegan, Taryn, Caiden, Connor and Finley Hall and Christopher Rogers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jordan, and her seven siblings. Funeral services for Reta will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center. Interment will follow in the family lot in South Village Cemetery in East Dorset. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Reta's memory may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, BPI or the Vermont Institute of Natural Science, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester, VT 05255.
