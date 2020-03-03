Rev. Alexander Stringer WELLS — The Rev. Alexander Stringer, 94, died at his home in Wells, Vermont, Friday evening, Feb. 21, 2020. He was born July 14, 1925, in Great Bardfield, Essex, England, the eldest child of the Rev. Samuel T. and Mary (Stirzaker) Stringer. Alex grew up in England, serving in the Royal Navy in World War II. He graduated from Oak Hill Theological College and The Brotherhood of St. Paul in 1952, later earning a Master of Arts degree in French Literature. Alex married Margaret Masterman in April 1952 and moved to Canada. He was admitted to the Diaconate in the Church of England in Canada in 1952 and ordained to the priesthood in 1953. He served parishes in Ontario, then returned to Great Britain as a priest in Scotland. Returning again to Canada, he was a priest in Quebec, chaplain at the Royal Canadian Air Force Station Moisie, and rural dean of the St. Lawrence, North Shore. In 1965, Alex became rector of St. John’s Parish in Poultney, Vermont, with St. Paul’s Church, Wells, in the Episcopal Church of the USA. He resigned in 1980 to become priest of St. David’s Church, Poultney, in the Anglican Church in America. Father Stringer taught at Green Mountain College in Poultney, also served as registrar of the college for 10 years. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Stringer of Wells; son T. William Stringer and wife of Rochester, Vermont; as well as four grandchildren and their partners, and four great-grandchildren; his sister, Helen Gelling of England; and two nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, David Stringer; sister Belinda Stringer; and son Peter Stringer. In lieu of flowers, his memory can be honored with donations to the Visiting Nurse and Hospice for VT and NH at P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302. There will be a funeral March 15 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Wells, Vermont. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert M. King Funeral Home in Granville, New York. Online condolences may be made at ww.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
