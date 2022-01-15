Rev. Allan P. Davis NORTH CLARENDON — Allan Packer Davis, 95, formerly of Newton, New Jersey, went home to be with his Lord, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, surrounded by his family at his home. He lived his life by faith and died by faith. He was born July 6, 1926, in Montpelier, Vermont, the son of George E. and Emma (Packer) Davis. He was a 1942 graduate of Towle High School in Newport, New Hampshire, and a 1947 graduate of Providence Bible Institute in Providence, Rhode Island. He received his BA in Psychology at Upsala College in East Orange, New Jersey. He was the former pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Warwick, New York, the First Baptist Church in Georgetown, New York, and for 31 years at First Baptist Church in Newton, New Jersey. He married Eleanor May Grover on June 17, 1950, in Holbrook, Massachusetts. Allan enjoyed fishing, woodworking, ad spending time with his family. In his youth, he played the violin with his sisters in a musical ensemble and performed for various clubs and occasions. He enjoyed playing his trumpet in his high school band and in a gospel group in his college years. He had the gift of encouragement, and spent many hours counseling hurting hearts. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always ready with a joke or pun. His life goal was to share the message of the gospel with all who had ears to hear. In his retirement years, he faithfully attended the Village Baptist Church in Belmont, Vermont, served as a deacon and taught a Bible study class for many years. With a servant attitude, he was known to use a hammer, vacuum or chainsaw wherever they were needed. He went on several mission trips overseas, digging ditches, using carpentry skills on missionary homes, and preaching in evangelistic crusades. He was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor M. (Grover) Davis, who died on Jan. 12, 2007; and by his sister, Dorothy Johnson. Survivors include two daughters, Kathleen Johnson, of Newark, Delaware, and Martha Dunn, of Pineville, North Carolina; two sons, the Rev. Glenn Davis, of Mount Holly, Vermont, and Scott Davis, of Chester Heights, Pennsylvania; a sister, Carolyn Guevin, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Village Baptist Church in Belmont, Vermont, on Saturday, Jan. 22. Visitation will be held immediately after the service downstairs in the church Fellowship Hall. Interment will take place at a later date for family in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Rochester, Vermont. Online condolences may be made at www.aldousfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Village Baptist Church in Belmont, c/o 67 Crowley Lane, Mount Holly, VT 05758.
