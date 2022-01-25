Rev. Allan P. Davis NORTH CLARENDON — The funeral service for the Rev. Allan Packer Davis, 95, who died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, was held Saturday, Jan. 22, at Village Baptist Church in Belmont. His son, Pastor Glenn A. Davis, officiated. The organist was his grandson, Wesley Davis. Words of remembrance were by his children, Kathleen Johnson, Martha Dunn, Rev. Glenn Davis and Scott Davis. Bearers were Jonathan and David Dunn, S. Benjamin Pitamber, Scott, David, Wesley and Hudson Davis. A reception followed in the church Fellowship Hall. Interment will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery in Rochester. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Village Baptist Church in Belmont, 67 Crowley Lane, Mount Holly, VT 05758. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
