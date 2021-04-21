Rev. Ashley R. Meade GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The funeral service for the Rev. Ashley Richard Meade, 93, who died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, was held Saturday at Durfee Funeral Home. Elder Robert Mowatt officiated. Remembrances were by Julie Meade and the eulogy was by Liz Truso. Honorary bearers were Dan and Chris Truso, John Hollister, Dan LeCours, Kevin Dickinson, Bill Kennedy. Burial took place Monday in Mill Creek Cemetery in Johnsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Granville Rescue Squad, High Peaks Hospice, Whitehall Food Pantry or Whitehall Central School Backpack Program.
