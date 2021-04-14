Rev. Ashley R. Meade GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The Rev. Ashley Richard Meade, 93, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his residence. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are pending with Durfee Funeral Home.
Updated: April 14, 2021 @ 1:54 am
Rev. Ashley R. Meade GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The Rev. Ashley Richard Meade, 93, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his residence. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are pending with Durfee Funeral Home.
