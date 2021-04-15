Rev. Ashley R. Meade GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The Rev. Ashley Richard Meade, 93, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his residence. He was born Jan. 15, 1928, in Johnsburg, the son of Ashley E. and Leone L. (Loveland) Meade. He graduated from Johnsburg Central High School in North Creek and Westchester Community College with a degree in Construction Technology. Rev. Meade was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving in Korea for military construction until his honorable discharge in October 1947. He was employed by Ciba-Geigy Chemical Plant in Hudson Falls for 22 years. He was the pastor at United Methodist Church of Fair Haven, Vermont, for 15 years and a longtime pastor at Dresden Baptist Church in Clemons. He enjoyed woodworking and ran a family farm. Survivors include six children, Elizabeth Truso, Julia, Joseph and Mathew Meade, all of Granville, Jeannette Meade of Saginaw, Texas, Charles Meade of Glens Falls; five siblings, Geraldine Britton, Betty Sayers, both of Garnett Lake, Marie Montena of Sodom, Daniel Meade of Hermitage, Tennessee, Edwin Meade of Glens Falls; stepchildren, John, David and Brian Hollister; 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Rev. Meade was predeceased by his first wife, Julia Irene (Barney) Meade, in 1993 and his second wife, Irene Vivian (Galick) Hollister, in 2016; a daughter, Carloyn Thomas, in 2019; and three siblings, Edna Bellmore, James Meade and Margaret Harrington. Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven, Vermont, followed by the private funeral service. Burial will be held in Mill Creek Cemetery, Garnet Lake Road in Johnsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Granville Rescue Squad, High Peaks Hospice, Whitehall Food Pantry or Whitehall Central School Backpack Program.
