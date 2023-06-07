Rev. David J. Dean CROMWELL, CT — The memorial service for the Rev. David J. Dean, 92, of Cromwell, CT and formerly Rutland, VT, who died April 2, 2023, will be held Sat., June 10, 2023 at 2 PM in Grace Congregational United Church of Christ. The Rev. Terry Hanley, pastor, will officiate. Following the service a collation will be held in the Fellowship Hall. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
