Rev. Dr. Jere S. Berger MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Rev. Dr. Jere S. Berger, 87, longtime resident of Middletown Springs, Vermont, died peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019, in Northampton, Massachusetts. As a teacher, clergyman, actor, singer, pianist, poet and playwright, Jere shared his love for education, religion, theater and music to enrich the lives of those around him. Jere was born Sept. 17, 1931, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of Carl and Mary Berger. He attended the St. Peter's Choir School for Boys there and graduated from Lower Merion High School. He received bachelor's degrees from Oberlin College in Ohio and the Episcopal Theological School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and a Master of Sacred Studies from Union Theological Seminary in New York. He later earned his MFA and PhD in Drama from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Over the years, Jere served as an Episcopal chaplain and minister, and taught Drama, English and Public Speaking at colleges in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Illinois, New York and Vermont, most recently at Castleton University. Jere enjoyed acting and directing for the theater, including the Green Mountain Guild and other Vermont theaters. He loved classical music, played the piano and organ and sang with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra Chorus and the choir of Trinity Episcopal Church, Rutland. He also enjoyed fishing and carpentry projects. Jere fell in love with Vermont and his wife during a stint with the Ethan Allen Players, a summer theater group in Brandon, in 1953. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Josephine Norton Berger, of Middletown Springs, Vermont (now residing in Northampton, Massachusetts); and by their five children Marguerite, Mary, Susan, Jere and Randall Berger; eight grandchildren Josephine and Anna Berger, Peter and William Dydo, Goodwin Wharton, Elizabeth Rausch and Lu and Sam Cooper; and one great-grandchild, Margaux Mae Roberts. He was predeceased by his older brother, Carl William “Bill” Berger. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Middletown Springs Historical Society, P.O. Box 1121, Middletown Springs, VT 05757. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, Rutland, Vermont, at a future date.
