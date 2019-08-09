Rev. Dr. William R. Herzog II GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Rev. Dr. William R. Herzog II, 75, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at his home in Gettysburg, PA, in the company of his wife and daughter. Born March 10, 1944, in Rutland, VT, he was the son of the late Charles Chester and Helen Marion (Munger) Herzog. He was the husband of Mary Alice (Grant) Herzog, to whom he was married for 52 years. Rev. Dr. Herzog earned his A.B. degree from Harvard College in 1966, Master of Divinity from American Baptist Seminary of the West (ABSW) in 1969 and went on to earn his Ph.D. in Philosophy and Religion at Claremont University in California. Bill started his teaching as a professor of the New Testament at ABSW in Covina, CA, and later Berkley, CA. He continued his teaching at Central Baptist Seminary in Kansas City, KS, Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School in Rochester, NY, and retired from Andover Newton Theological School, Newton Center, MA, in 2012. Bill served as dean of faculty at Central Baptist and Andover Newton. In addition to his wife, William is survived by his son, Daniel C.S. Herzog and wife Elizabeth, of Williamsport, PA; his daughter, Catherine H.M. Vickery and husband Raymond, of New Freedom, PA; and two grandsons Cooper and Calvin Vickery. He was preceded in death by his two sisters Elizabeth Wefer and Nancy Smith. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 60 East High St., Gettysburg, PA, with Rev. Fred Young officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, PA. There will be a private interment at a later date in Orwell, VT. Condolences may be shared online at monahanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made at michaeljfox.org or mmbb.org.
