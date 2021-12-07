Rev. Gordon A. Bourne WEST RUTLAND — The Rev. Gordon Albert Bourne, 95, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Reverend Bourne was born on Nov. 13, 1926, in Peabody, Massachusetts, the son of Albert and Lilian (Potts) Bourne. A graduate of Holten High School in 1944, he served two-and-one-half years in the United States Army Seventh Infantry during World War II. During his military service in the Pacific, Reverend Bourne felt God’s calling to be a full-time pastor. After his discharge, Reverend Bourne attended the Providence-Barrington Bible Institute where he graduated from the pastor’s course in 1950. It was there he also met his wife, Barbara Franz, the love of his life. On June 10, 1950, the couple married at the Covenant Congregational Church in Providence, Rhode Island. Later, he attended Taylor University in Gas City, Indiana, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1952. Reverend Bourne earned his divinity degree at the Gordon Divinity School in Beverly Farms, Massachusetts, in 1956, and was ordained on June 17, 1955, in West Lebanon, Maine. Over the years, Reverend Bourne ministered at churches in Indiana; Maine, West Lebanon Baptist Church and Center Lebanon Congregational Church from 1952-1955, United Baptist Church in Madison from 1955-1960 and the First Baptist Church in Westbrook from 1960-1967; Massachusetts, First Baptist Church in Framingham Centre from 1967-1970, before moving to Vermont. Reverend Bourne served as pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield from 1970-1986, where he also served as the first chaplain for the Springfield Fire Department. He later served at the Fair Haven Baptist and West Haven Baptist Church from 1986-1988. Reverend Bourne retired in 1988, after three decades of ministry, including pulpit exchanges in Russia and England. Throughout his retirement, Reverend Bourne served as interim pastor in Proctor, Burlington and Rutland churches. Reverend Bourne’s strong faith and love for others was an inspiration to his family and the congregations he ministered to. Reverend Bourne and his wife cherished their times of travel throughout Europe and across the country. Reverend Bourne is survived by his wife of 71 years, Barbara (Franz) Bourne; five daughters, Judith Hanson, of Newport, Rhode Island, Shirley Ransom, of Louisville, Kentucky, Deborah Wallgren, of Gardner, Massachusetts, Nanc Bourne, of Springfield, Vermont, and Christine Bullard, of Rockingham, Vermont; 16 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his parents, an older brother and sister. There will be no public calling hours. A funeral service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield; the date is pending. The burial will be held this spring in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Regional Ambulance Service, 275 Stratton Road, Rutland, VT 05701, in honor of their thoughtful care. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
