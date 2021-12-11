Rev. Gordon A. Bourne WEST RUTLAND — The funeral service for Rev. Gordon A. Bourne, 95, who died Dec.1, 2021, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Calvary Baptist Church, 156 Main St. in Springfield. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
December 11, 2021
