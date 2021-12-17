Rev. Gordon A. Bourne WEST RUTLAND — The funeral service for the Rev. Gordon A. Bourne, 95, who died Dec. 1, 2021, was held Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield. The Rev. Dale Edwards, ABC of VT/NH Executive Minister, officiated. Organist was Ted Cushing. Soloist was Nan Sands. Bearers were Colby and Matt Downing, Jim Losee, Collin Mulcahy, Jeremy and Jacob Wallgren. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
