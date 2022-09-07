Rev. Gordon Bardos BRANDON — A Memorial Service for the Rev. Gordon Bardos will be held on September 7 at 1 p.m. at St. Thomas & Grace Church, Brandon where he served from 1986-2006. He moved to Arizona when he retired and died on February 3, 2022. Bishop Shannon MacVean-Brown will be the celebrant. There will be a reception afterwards at the Brandon Inn to share memories.
