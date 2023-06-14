Rev. Ivar R. Holmquist ROCKVILLE, MD — The Reverend Ivar R. Holmquist, a resident of Rockville, Maryland, departed this life on April 25th, 2023, after a long illness, to be with his Lord and Savior and the beloved who have gone before him. Born in Boston, Rev. Holmquist attended Boston Technical High School, where he was trained in furniture making and design. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army’s 95th Infantry Division, which has been recognized as a “liberating unit” by the U.S. Holocaust Museum. After the war, he earned degrees from Augsburg College (B.A., 1952), the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago (M.Div., 1955), and Johns Hopkins University (M.S., 1966). Rev. Holmquist was ordained as a Lutheran minister in 1955 and thereafter served as pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rutland, Vermont and Augustana Lutheran Church in Baltimore, Maryland. Never forgetting his love of design, at Augustana he sponsored an unabashedly modern building that drew considerable attention. Subsequently, he worked as Assistant to the Bishop, Maryland Synod, and then as Regional Director, Division for Mission, of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. He later worked as a fundraiser and financial planner. He believed in a living faith that promoted social and economic justice in underserved communities. During his life and career, he was associated with many community-based and mission-driven organizations, including Lutheran Social Services, Inc., HARBEL, Inc., the Maryland Food Committee, and the Appalachian Regional Commission. He was also an instructor in the Maryland prison system. Rev. Holmquist was preceded in death by his first wife, Ardis Granquist Holmquist, their daughter, Kathryn A. Holmquist, and his second wife, Carol Lois Chester. He is survived by his sons, Stephen (Sarah Hanson) and Mark, and his daughter, Kaarin (Andrey Shipitko); his son-in-law, Ferdia Mac Anna; six grandchildren, Sienna (Ciaran Dold), Vanessa, and Finn Mac Anna; Emma and Ingrid Holmquist; and Anastasia Shipitko; and great-granddaughter, Aster Fiadh Dold. A memorial service will be held for Rev. Holmquist at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Harwich, and he will be laid to rest at Seaside Cemetery in Chatham, on Cape Cod in his native Massachusetts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.