Rev. Raymond D. Walsh RUTLAND — The Rev. Raymond D. Walsh, 91, died June 24, 2019. He was born in Rutland on July 11, 1927, the son of C. Albert Walsh and Agnes Sullivan Walsh. Father Walsh attended Christ the King and Mount St. Joseph Academy, Rutland; Saint Michael’s College, Colchester; St. John Seminary, Little Rock, AR; and St. Pauls’ Seminary, Ottawa, Canada. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 5, 1954, by Most Reverend Edward F. Ryan. Surviving are a brother, Frank Walsh, of Bennington, nieces and nephews. His assignments began at St. Mary, Middlebury (1954-1959). He also served at St. Raphael, Poultney (1959-1962), Christ the King, Burlington (1962-1965) and St. Norbert, Hardwick (1965). Father Walsh’s first pastorate was at St. Isidore, Montgomery Center (1965-1966). He also served as pastor at St. Patrick, Fairfield (1966-1971), St. Patrick, Wallingford (1971-1976) and St. Bridget, West Rutland (1976-1998). Father was granted Senior Priest Status June 24, 1998. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 12 noon at Christ the King Church, Rutland. The homilist will be Msgr. Richard Lavalley. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
