Rev. Raymond D. Walsh RUTLAND — Rev. Raymond D. Walsh, 91, of Rutland died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Officiating will be Rev. Msgr. Richard LaValley and Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to Mt. Saint Joseph Academy.
