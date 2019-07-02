Rev. Raymond Walsh rites RUTLAND -- The funeral service for the Rev. Raymond D. Walsh, 91, who died June 24, 2019, was held Friday, June 28, at Christ the King Church. Officiating were Rev. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois, pastor, and Rev. Msgr. Richard LaValley. Concelebrants were Rev. Richard Tinney, Rev. Thomas Mattison, Rev. Luke Austin, and Rev. Michael Augustinowicz. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery. William Gower-Johnson was the organist. Lori Routhier was the vocalist. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
