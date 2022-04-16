Rev. Richard Tinney RUTLAND — The Rev. Richard Tinney, 82, of Rutland, passed away peacefully at UVM Medical Center, after a brief illness. He was born Aug. 20, 1939, in Mount Tabor. He was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy class of 1957. He went on to Saint Michael’s College for two years. He studied for two years in Montreal at the Seminary of Philosophy before going to the Grand Seminary, also located in Montreal, where he spent four years. He received a master's degree in Theology at the Grand Seminary. He was ordained a priest in 1965 at St. Peter Church in Rutland and celebrated his first Mass at Christ the King Church. Fr. Tinney’s first appointment was at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Burlington from 1965 to 1971. From there, he went on to St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls 1971-1973. He was pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Troy, Vermont, 1973-1982. He was pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Rutland from 1982-1998. Fr. Tinney was assigned to Our Lady of Seven Dolors in Fair Haven, Vermont, from 1998-2005. While at Fair Haven, he began the “Blessing of the Bikes” in which he invited all motorcycles to participate in a blessing at the beginning of the season. His last appointment was at St. Pius X where he spent nine years as pastor. In August of 2014, he retired after 49 years. Fr. Tinney was an avid NASCAR fan; he enjoyed golf, snowmobiling and, of course, riding his motorcycle. He rode as far as California and had visited every town in Vermont. He enjoyed his camp in Marshfield and very much, Aruba, Jeeping in the desert. Surviving are his sister, Melanie Baumann and her husband, Michel, of East Dorset; a brother, Mark Jurnak, of Middle Granville; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and -nephews. Fr. Tinney will be received Monday, April 18, 2022, at 3 p.m. and be waked until 7 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland. A vigil service will be held at 6 p.m. during that time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 19, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Burial services will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Rutland. A reception will follow. Contributions may be made to Mount Saint Joseph Academy or to The Open Door Mission Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
