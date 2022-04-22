Rev. Richard Tinney RUTLAND — The Mass of Christian Burial for Rev. Richard Tinney, who died on April 14, 2022, was celebrated on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland. Celebrant was Bishop Christopher Coyne. Cantor was Lori Routhier and the Church choir. Soloist was Sarah Fortier. The organist was John Riddle. Readers were Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois and Sarah Bride Fortier. Burial followed in St. Joseph Cemetery with Rev. Yvon Royer and Bishop Coyne reading the prayers of the burial service. Pallbearers were Keith Fortier, Jack Fortier, Michael Audette, Sam Brookman, William Canfield, Keith Eddy, Martin Bowen, Scott Mangan and Brent Garrow. Arrangements were under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
