Rev. Robert B. Boutwell RUTLAND — The Rev. Robert Bruce Boutwell, 88, died on Oct. 6, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. He was born in Rutland on June 15, 1933, the son of Rita (Bishop) and Lloyd Boutwell. He went to school in Rutland, graduating from Rutland High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science in agricultural engineering from the University of Vermont and a master's degree in theology from Bangor Theological Seminary. On Aug. 16, 1953, he was married to Florence Rose Connor at the Mendon Methodist Church. They settled in Burlington, Vermont, while Robert was at UVM, and where their first child, Bruce, was born in 1955. After Robert graduated, the family moved to Brownville, Maine, while he attended seminary and where sons Douglas and Mark were born. They later moved to Jeffersonville, Vermont, where Robert was pastor of the Congregational Church there and in neighboring Cambridge, Vermont. Daughter Bethany Rose was born in Vermont. In 1968, the family moved west when Robert was called to minister to the Congregational Church in Lusk, Wyoming. He later served churches in Baker, Montana, and in West Rutland, Pawlet and Shrewsbury, Vermont. After his retirement, he filled in as a supply minister at churches in Vermont and led a healing ministry at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland, where he and Florence were members for many years. As a young man, Robert camped, hunted, hiked and skied throughout Vermont and Wyoming. He rode his bicycle or his motorcycle to work and enjoyed rebuilding Corvair automobiles. He spent winters planning his garden, which fed the family throughout the year. He designed and built model airplanes and kayaks and played a number of instruments, including the clarinet, flute and accordion. Robert valued his Scottish heritage and, with Florence, represented the Rose Clan at Scottish games in Vermont and New Hampshire. Robert and Florence traveled widely and visited all of the United States except Oklahoma, often traveling with Elderhostel groups. He was predeceased by Florence, who died on July 28; also, by a son, Douglas; great-granddaughter, Vanyel Kalen Anderson; and his sister, Joyce Billings. Survivors include two sons, Bruce, of Rutland, and Mark (Susan), of Hartland, Vermont; a daughter, Bethany (Eric) Anderson, of Glendive, Montana; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers-in-law, Glenn Senecal, of Rutland, and Jesse Billings III, of Clarendon, Vermont. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 23 at Grace Congregational Church. A committal service will take place in the spring in Sherburne Riverside Cemetery in Killington, Vermont. The Tossing Funeral Home in Rutland is assisting with arrangements.
