Rhoda A. deLancey BRANDON — The memorial service for Rhoda Anna deLancey, 84, who died Sept. 22, 2021, was held Saturday, Oct. 2, at Brandon Congregational Church. The Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor, officiated. Private burial followed in Pine Hill Cemetery. Organist was Jean Childers and the soloist was Eugene Childers. Joan Gage, a daughter, delivered the eulogy and son Norman Russell shared remembrances. A reception took place in the church hall. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
