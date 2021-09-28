Rhoda A. deLancey BRANDON — Rhoda Anna deLancey, age 84, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Altamont, New York. She was born May 6, 1937, in Lincoln, Vermont, to Edward and Anna (Eubar) Strangeway. She graduated from Pittsford Barstow High School in 1954. Rhoda married Norman Russell on Dec. 31, 1955. They lived in Brandon and Delanson, New York, where they raised their three children. Rhoda worked at Duanesburg Elementary School as a teacher's aide. She married Bud deLancey on May 27, 1989, and lived in Brandon until her death. She worked at Barstow School as a teacher’s aide and for the Rutland Northeast Foster Grandparent Program. Rhoda was a member of the Brandon Congregational Church and belonged to the Brandon Senior Center. She enjoyed shopping, NASCAR, bingo, Pokeno, and playing card games with her friends. She looked forward to her outings with "Girls Night Out" and "Lunch Bunch." She loved spending time with her friends and her family. Rhoda is survived by her son, Norman (Patricia) Russell, of Inman, South Carolina; her daughter, Joan (Howard) Gage, of Altamont, New York; and her son-in-law, John Cuturilo, of Greenville, South Carolina. She has six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Michael (Charlotte) Strangeway, of Rutland, her brother- and sisters-in-law, Harold David (Linda) Russell and Carol Parker; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husbands, Norman Russell and Bud deLancey; her daughter, Linda Cuturilo; her sister, Rieta Meagley; and two nieces. The funeral will be held at the Brandon Congregational Church on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor, will officiate. The graveside committal service and burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Following the committal service, the family will receive friends back in the church hall, for a time of remembrance. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brandon Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 0573; or the Brandon Congregational Church, P.O. Box 97, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
