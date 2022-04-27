Rhonda S. Newman RUTLAND — Ronda Sue Newman was born on Oct. 9, 1967, in Springfield, Vermont, to Joseph and Barbara Duprey. She died April 21, 2022, after a period of declining health. She joins her son, Nathaniel Vandenburg, who died in 2014; her brother, Joseph Duprey III; grandmother Marjorie Lapoint; grandfather Franklin Perry and Betrice Perry. Rhonda graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1986. She had various jobs over the years, including as a dental assistant at Family Dental and also worked at Rutland Plywood. Rhonda was soft spoken, and was known most for her kindness and sweet soul. Her favorite color was purple and her eyes matched the purple that she often wore. Rhonda was grateful for everything she had and for everyone in her life. She also loved animals and had various cats and dogs throughout her life. She was always thinking of others and enjoyed helping in any way she could. She loved her family and most of all, her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family and her friends. Rhonda was a great cook, enjoyed sewing, and she loved going shopping with her daughter, Rachael. She also loved baking and she made amazing decorated cakes, including the Simpsons and Barbie doll cakes. Survivors include her mother and stepfather, Barbara and Peter Paradis, of Rutland; her daughter, Rachael Vandenburg, of Fair Haven; her grandsons, Adam Washburn, Alex Washburn, Jacob Bothers, Jaxon Bothers, of Fair Haven. She is also survived by her significant-other, Chris Seeley, of Rutland; and her brothers, Paul Duprey, of Maryland, Chris Duprey and Gary Duprey, of Rutland; stepbrothers, Jared Paradis, of Castleton, and Devin Paradis, of Fair Haven; aunts, uncles, several nieces, nephews; and many cherished family and friends. Funeral services will be held this Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, Vermont. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. with a prayer at 3. Donations can be made to the Rutland County Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.