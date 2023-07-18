Richard A. Kuflik PROCTOR — Richard “Dickie” Allen Kuflik, a lifelong member of the Proctor community, passed away on July 13, 2023, at Rutland Regional Hospital. Dickie was born in Proctor, Vermont, on July 16, 1944. A Proctor high school graduate, Dickie served in the United States Coast Guard during the Vietnam era and worked at Omya. He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen, father Irving Kuflik, and wife, Bette (Gilbert) Kuflik. Dickie is survived by sister Nancy, brother Robert, sons Michael (Cheryl), Steven (Laura), and grandson Kyle. Those who had the privilege to meet Dickie never forgot the experience. Often affectionately referred to as “ a character,” he had a dry sense of humor and an uncanny ability to make people laugh without trying. Dickie was a man who loved television, especially Seinfeld, ice fishing, and “the action.” To know him was to love him, and he will be missed dearly...." so long" A graveside service will held on Wednesday July 19,2023 at 11 am for family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.