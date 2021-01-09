Richard A. Martel PERKINSVILLE — Richard A. “Rick” Martel, 62, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, after a brief illness. He was born March 25, 1958, in Lewiston, Maine, the son of Roger Sr. and Lois (Rogers) Martel. He attended Weathersfield schools. He owned and operated Martel’s Body Shop in Perkinsville, a shop he started working in at a very early age. On Jan. 13, 1979, Mr. Martel married Anita Blanchard in Perkinsville. He enjoyed traveling to car shows and cruise nights, and building hot rods. Survivors include two sons, Chris Martel of West Windsor, Greg Martel of Weathersfield; two grandchildren; three siblings, Roger Martel Jr. of Anderson, South Carolina, Debbie Griswold of Baltimore, Donna Aiken of Bellows Falls; companion Tammy Bushway; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; and his wife Aug. 21, 2013. The memorial service held at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Proctorsville. Memorial contributions may be made to Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care, D-H/Geisel Office of Development, Attn: Gift Recording, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-0001.
