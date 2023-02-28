Richard A. Moon BRADFORD — Richard A. Moon passed away with friends and family at his side, on February 20th, 2023, at the age of 78, to end a brief stay at the Jack Byrne Hospice Care Center. Richard (Dick) was born in Bethesda, Maryland son of Lowell and Harriet Moon. The Moon family resided in Spokane, WA during Richards early years. He enjoyed the time he spent traveling with his father to mines as a youth. The family moved to Scarsdale, NY, where Richard attended and graduated from Edgemont High School. While at Edgemont, Richard played sousaphone in the band, enjoyed taking the train to Yankee games, and especially had fond memories of playing center on the football team, which won the championship in 1961. Richard said he made his first lifelong friends while playing on the football team, and that playing football helped to instill a sense of camaraderie, and team oriented mindset, which stayed with him through his life. The summer after he received a degree in forestry from Paul Smiths College, he met the love of his life, Lillian, and they were married after a brief courtship. Richard enlisted in the Navy and was stationed at Patuxent River Naval Base, where he and Lillian met their lifelong friends, Rick and Debbie Kipp, and had their two children Thomas and Patricia. After his enlistment in the Navy, Richard and family moved to Vermont where he worked for Rutland Tree service, then had his own landscaping and forestry business. Richard and some other members of the Wallingford Volunteer Fire Department started the Wallingford Rescue Squad which led to his next career, first as an EMT, and then he earned his nursing degree from Castleton State College. Richard retired as an operating room nurse from the VA Hospital in WRJ in 2000, then enjoyed working at a camera shop, creating slide shows, and spending more time with Lillian at Tom and Coreys, and with the Kipps in Maine. Richard was a romantic husband, who never missed the opportunity to give his loving wife Lillian a card, hug and kiss, and was a proud, supportive father. He enjoyed volunteer work for the greater good, helping people with their projects, mowing, photography, creating slideshows set to music, golfing, camping, canoeing, traveling with Lillian, and spending time with his children. He was predeceased by his brother David, and his sister Barbara. He is survived by his wife Lillian, daughter Patricia, son Thomas and his spouse Corey, sister Karen, her husband Joe, their two daughters, Lauren and Christine, and their families. Richard's humor, pranks, friendship, and kind, supportive words will be missed by many. Service and reception will be held Thursday, March 30th at 2PM at the Grace United Methodist Church, 186 N. Main St., Bradford VT. A celebration of life and tree planting will occur on May 26th in Middletown Springs, VT In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Upper Valley Haven, or charity of your choosing.
