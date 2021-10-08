Richard A. Pickel WEATHERSFIELD — Richard A. Pickel, 89, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow. He was born Sept. 1, 1932, in Williamstown, the son of Peter and Ethel (Bruce) Pickel. He attended Williamstown and Barre schools. Mr. Pickel served in the U.S. Air Force achieving the rank of Sgt. Major. He worked as an estate manager and groundskeeper for many years. He enjoyed baking, cooking, bowling, and was part of a professional bowling team. Survivors include a daughter, Bernadette Pickel, for whom he was caregiver for many years; caregiver, Nancy Brown; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Frances (Brown); son, Richard Pickel Jr.; and siblings, Kenneth and Anne Pickel. The graveside service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 16 in Plain Cemetery in Perkinsville, with the Rev. Peter Williams officiating. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.