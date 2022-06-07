Richard A. Pocock PITTSFORD — The memorial service for Richard Apsey Pocock, 96, who died Jan. 14, 2022, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Pittsford Congregational Church, followed by burial with military honors in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to Pittsford Food Shelf or Pittsford Congregational Church scholarship fund. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home.
